Музыка Future подтолкнула Juice WRLD к потреблению лина

Future confessed to @RobMarkman he has stopped drinking Lean, and his music reflects that

Here are references to Lean on his commercial solo discography

Pluto: 39

Honest: 14

DS2: 41

EVOL: 16

Future: 39

HNDRXX: 11

BEASTMODE 2: 4 pic.twitter.com/75dc8EHaW4

